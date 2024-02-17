1 Firefighter Killed, 11 Others Injured After House Explodes In Loudoun County, Virginia

A powerful explosion in Loudoun County demolished a house on Friday night, causing tremors felt for miles and resulting in the tragic death of at least one firefighter, as reported by authorities and witnesses.
James Williams, an assistant chief with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, characterized the aftermath of the scene as “total devastation.”
He mentioned that the department dispatched at around 7:40 p.m. to investigate the 300 block of Silver Ridge Place. Shortly afterward, the residence exploded while multiple firefighters were still inside.
In addition to the firefighter who tragically lost their life, nine other firefighters and two civilians sustained injuries, US media reports.
“This is the worst call that we can respond to, and this is a time where we need to support each other and hold each other up,” Williams said.
In Sterling, residents near Seneca Ridge and Silver Ridge drives felt the ground shake just prior to 8:24 p.m. The explosion's impact propelled debris into nearby trees and caused homes to tremble. Even residents on the opposite side of the Potomac River in Montgomery County experienced the shaking.
The explosion seemingly obliterated much of the house, leaving only scattered remnants amid smoke and flames. A fragment of what seemed to be part of the structure or its contents was wedged approximately two stories high in a tree.
Aerial footage of the site depicted a chaotic scene reminiscent of a scattered lumberyard, with fragments of the wooden framework of a house scattered across the intersection, partially obscured by rising smoke.
As of 9:20 p.m., rescuers continued to arrive in the area, and a perimeter had been established, blocking off a block around the residence, reported Washington Post.
Meanwhile, neighbors emerged from their homes to observe the unfolding scene. One resident, commenting on the social media platform X, stated that people came out of their houses upon hearing what resembled the sound of a tree crashing onto a roof.
“The whole house shook,” remarked John Padgett, a resident on Seneca Ridge Drive. “Huge explosion. Unfortunately, I had walked my dog earlier, about an hour, hour and a half earlier, and I smelled gas. Somebody in our neighborhood actually called the fire department to check on a gas leak.”
However, Williams, the assistant fire chief, refrained from confirming whether a gas leak had been reported, stating that firefighters were dispatched for an investigation without providing further details.
As of late Friday night, the cause of the explosion remained unknown.
The location of the explosion on Friday night is situated in the northeastern region of Loudoun County, within the Cascades/Potomac Falls area, positioned north of Route 7.
Approximately two miles south of the Potomac River, the area is closer to certain neighborhoods in Montgomery County, Md., than it is to other parts of Northern Virginia.
This single-family residential community is positioned northeast of Dulles International Airport and approximately 30 miles northwest of the U.S. Capitol.