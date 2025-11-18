US Wants No G20 Declaration in its Absence, but SA ays Decision Rests with All Members

The US has asked that no declaration be adopted at the Johannesburg G20 Summit due to its absence.
SA Sherpa Mabhongo says the presidency cannot act on a single country’s request and must follow all members’ views.
He adds that Sherpa-level discussions are positive, with the US the only absentee and no major challenges foreseen.
According to South African G20 Sherpa Xolisa Mabhongo, the US's proposal that no declaration be adopted at this weekend's G20 Global Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg is contingent on all G20 countries rather than just South Africa, which holds the presidency this year.
“We did receive over the weekend communication from the US where they indicated that in their absence in the meeting their preference is that there should be no declaration adopted. However, as the presidency of the G20, this does not depend on (South Africa),” Mabhongo said in an interview with public broadcaster SABC on Monday evening.
“We are the president, but the G20 is made up of 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union, so as the presidency we are guided by the views of all G20 members. No country can just make an appeal to the presidency and say: ‘I’m not in your meeting so don’t have a declaration,’” Mabhongo said.
He added that there have been no challenges with that request in the Sherpas meeting that started on Sunday in preparation of the global leaders meeting this coming weekend.
“The mood is very positive. The spirit in the room is one of cooperation; of trying to make sure that when we leave at the end of the Johannesburg Summit there is a meaningful outcome,” Mabhongo said.
“So far, we have not yet encountered any difficulties, so I can say that the mood in the room is very positive of the countries that are participating. The only country that is not in the room is the US and of course that is their choice not to be in the room. We do not foresee any major challenges,” he said.
Mabhongo also commented on allegations that South Africa had placed too much on the G20 agenda.
“As the presidency, you have the prerogative to set an agenda for a particular year that you are leading the group,” he said.