US Grand Jury Investigates China-Linked Tech Tycoon Neville Roy Singham Over Alleged Financial Crimes

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating alleged financial crimes linked to Neville Roy Singham.
It examines whether money moving through his network of US-based organisations involved fraud, money laundering or other offences.
Investigators are also examining the broader network of groups funded by Singham after the sale of ThoughtWorks in 2017, amid allegations that the funding supported organisations promoting pro-China and anti-US messaging globally.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating alleged financial crimes linked to Neville Roy Singham, the China-based tech entrepreneur whose wealth has helped finance a broad network of socialist, communist and Marxist organisations across the United States over the past decade.
Fox News reported, a federal grand jury has issued subpoenas as part of a probe launched by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton in the Southern District of New York, one of the country’s most influential federal prosecution offices. The investigation was authorised by Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche as the Trump administration intensifies scrutiny of fraud, money laundering and other financial activity within the nonprofit sector.
Investigators are examining how money moved through Singham’s financial network and whether Singham, organisations linked to him, or their leadership engaged in wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering or other financial offences, sources said. Prosecutors have already presented evidence to the grand jury, which has sought bank records and financial documents from entities connected to the network. Grand jury subpoenas are commonly used to obtain documents and testimony while prosecutors assess whether criminal charges are warranted.
Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, declined to comment.
Meeting with Goldman Sachs
According to Fox's sources, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent travelled to New York earlier this year for a meeting with Goldman Sachs Chairman and Chief Executive David Solomon. Discussions reportedly included the role of a Goldman Sachs philanthropic arm, GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc., which facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars from Singham into a network of U.S.-based nonprofits.
A Treasury Department spokesperson declined to comment. A person familiar with the meeting confirmed it took place, saying Bessent regularly meets business leaders but declined to discuss details.
Sources said Bessent warned that Goldman Sachs could face scrutiny over alleged involvement in routing Singham-linked funds and encouraged cooperation with federal investigators. Another source familiar with the meeting said discussions were not confrontational and that Solomon agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation.
Goldman Sachs has maintained longstanding business ties in China. Solomon, for example, attended a meeting on November 4, 2025, with He Lifeng, a senior official in the Chinese Communist Party and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.
A Goldman Sachs spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "As we have previously stated, all distributions from Mr. Singham’s donor-advised fund were made to legal nonprofits, as determined by the IRS. There have been no distributions from the account since August 2023, and it was closed in early 2024."
By mid-May, as the Southern District investigation advanced, Solomon joined a delegation of senior American business leaders accompanying President Donald Trump, Bessent and other administration officials to China for meetings with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party officials.
The Goldman Sachs spokesperson added: "Our business activity and executive trips to China are completely unrelated to this matter."
Singham’s role as a political financier expanded after his February 2017 marriage to Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink, a left-wing activist group that has publicly aligned itself with governments including Iran, Cuba and China. According to sources, Evans is also under investigation and has served on the boards of several U.S.-based organisations funded by Singham.
That same year, Singham sold his company, ThoughtWorks, for an estimated $785 million to London-based private equity firm Apax Partners. A spokesperson for Apax said the firm would not disclose investor identities, though sources told Fox News Digital that investigators are exploring possible links to the Chinese Communist Party.
Following the sale, Singham allegedly channelled substantial funding into a network of organisations that now form part of a broader activist infrastructure in the U.S. and internationally.
Fox News Digital said it traced 223 transactions between 2017 and 2025, moving $591 million across five continents through 67 organisations linked to Singham. According to the report, those groups work with hundreds of partner organisations globally, creating a broader network of around 2,000 groups that promote anti-U.S. and pro-China messaging.
Of that total, Fox News Digital reported that $278 million flowed directly from Singham into organisations that House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith described earlier this year as helping to "sow discord" in the United States during hearings examining what lawmakers called foreign influence operations.