US Designates 6 Pakistani Companies For Unsafeguarded Nuclear, Missile Proliferation

US Department of Commerce added as many as 24 companies to the entities list including those from Pakistan, Latvia, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates.

Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.(File photo) Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:14 pm

The US on Thursday designated six companies based in Pakistan on its entity list for unsafeguarded nuclear and missile proliferation activities.

The Department of Commerce added as many as 24 companies to the entities list including those from Pakistan, Latvia, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates.

Companies based out of Pakistan are Dynamic Engineering Corporation, EnerQuip Private, Ltd., NAR Technologies General Trading LLC, Trojans,  Rainbow Solutions, and Universal Drilling Engineers.

According to a federal register notification, Dynamic Engineering Corporation has been added to the 'Entity List' because it poses an unacceptable risk of using or diverting export control items to Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities, contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.

Same is the case with Rainbow Solutions, while EnerQuip Private, Ltd., and Universal Drilling Engineers have been added to the list based on their contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activities and missile proliferation-related activities.

NAR Technologies General Trading LLC and TROJANS have been added to the Entity List under the destinations of Pakistan and the U.A.E., based on their actions and activities that are contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.

Specifically, these companies have supplied and/or attempted to supply items subject to export control to Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities and ballistic missile programme. 
 

