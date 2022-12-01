Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

US Business Body Welcomes Extension Of Ambassador Sandhu

Home International

US Business Body Welcomes Extension Of Ambassador Sandhu

According to a US-based business advocacy group, Taranjit Singh Sandhu's one-year extension will help consolidate bilateral relations even further. 

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 7:32 am

A US-based prominent business advocacy group Wednesday welcomed the one-year extension in the tenure of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as New Delhi's top envoy here, saying it will help consolidate the bilateral relations further. 

The Indian government has extended Sandhu’s tenure in Washington DC by a year till the end of January 2024.

Ambassador Sandhu brings unparalleled expertise and experience in his interactions with both the legislature and executive branches of the US government, the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum said.

"His extension will help consolidate US-India relations and take it to new heights," the forum's president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said in a statement. 

Congratulating Sandhu on his extension till 2024, Aghi said the ambassador has been a veteran of US-India relations, and an exceptional asset to the U.S.-India partnership, shepherding this relationship to new heights.

"He has seen the evolution of the strategic partnership through his multiple years of experience in the U.S., right from his earlier years in the foreign service in the late 90s, to his stint as DCM and now as Ambassador in Washington," Aghi said.

"Ambassador Sandhu brings unparalleled expertise and experience in his interactions with both the legislature and executive branches of the US government," Aghi said. 

Related stories

United States F1 Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Pips Lewis Hamilton To Claim Record-Tying 13th Win

India And US Played Critical Role In Supporting Each Other During Pandemic: Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Tags

International The United States US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Advocacy Group US-India Relations Mukesh Aghi Legislature Executive
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’