3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks

At least three people were stabbed on the opening day of the Notting Hill Carnival in London, of which, a 32-year-old is in a "life-threatening" condition. This latest attack comes amid a sharp rise in stabbing attacks across Britain.

On Sunday, London Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident and stated that three people were injured - a 29-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries. Police also revealed 15 officers were assaulted as the gathering turned violent.

A total of 90 arrests were made on Sunday - 10 for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of an offensive weapon, four for sexual offenses, one for theft, four for robbery, six for assault, one for public order offense, eight for possession of drugs with distribution intent, 30 for possession of drugs – of which four arrests were for possession of nitrous oxide.

Knife Attacks On The Rise

As per the Ben Kinsella Trust, around 50,510 knife attacks have been recorded across England and Wales upto March 2024. However, as per the Office for National Statistics, the number of knife crimes in England increased to 48,341 in April 2024.

However, in the recent attacks, children have been targeted. The most recent incident was recorded in Southport, northwestern England, where a total of 11 children were attacked and two adults were stabbed by the attacker while trying to protect the kids.

Of the 11 children attack, three young girls - Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, succumbed to their injuries.

A few weeks after the horrific Southport stabbing and mass riots across the nation, an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in 11-year-old girl who was stabbed in Leicester Square. The girl, was shopping with her mother when we was attacked by a man on August 12.

