International

UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report

Universities UK (UUK), the leading representative body for UK universities, has also called upon the government to end the “toxic” uncertainty caused by the government’s decision to review the visa route.

PTI
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering restrictions to the UK’s post-study visa which allows graduates to stay on and work for up to two years after their degree course as part of efforts to curb soaring legal migration figures despite strong opposition from some of his ministers, a report claims on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland

According to ‘The Observer’ newspaper, Sunak is facing a Cabinet revolt over plans to scrap the Graduate Route scheme, the definitive factor for choosing UK universities among Indian students who have topped the tally of these post-study visas since it was launched in 2021.

Downing Street is said to be considering “further restricting or even ending” the route despite the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) declaring it was not being abused and that it should continue as it helps UK universities make up for financial losses on the domestic front.

“Sunak is now finding himself caught between the demands of right-wingers with one eye on the Tory leadership and Conservative moderates who fear the consequences of a lurch to the right on the party’s reputation and election chances,” claims the newspaper, quoting sources close to ministers who oppose scrapping the visa.

Ireland Mulls Over Sending Asylum Seekers Back To The UK - AP
Ireland Mulls Over Sending Asylum Seekers Back To The UK After Sunak's Rwanda Bill Gets Approval

BY Danita Yadav

Sunak’s Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Foreign Secretary David Cameron are among those in the Cabinet said to be leading a revolt over the issue. It comes as university and business chiefs have warned that any curtailment of the post-study offer would make the UK less attractive to overseas students, including Indians.

“Studying at university is one of our biggest export successes. Attracting international students boosts local economies and losing competitiveness would put support for undergraduate teaching and innovation at risk,” said John Foster, Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

“With the MAC finding that the Graduate Visa is achieving the government’s own policy objectives and is not being abused, it’s time to put its future beyond doubt and end this period of damaging speculation,” he said.

Universities UK (UUK), the leading representative body for UK universities, has also called upon the government to end the “toxic” uncertainty caused by the government’s decision to review the visa route.

“We hope and expect that the government now listens to the advice they have been given and provides categorical reassurance that the Graduate visa is here to stay,” said UUK chief executive Vivienne Stern.

MAC Chair Professor Brian Bell, who concluded the rapid review into the scheme earlier this week, has said that "our evidence suggests that it's the Indian students that will be most affected by any restriction on the Graduate Route".

The influential committee which advises the UK government on migration found that Indians accounted for 89,200 visas between 2021 and 2023 or 42 per cent of the overall grants, and the visa was stated as the “overwhelming decision point” for their choice of a higher education destination.

“The uncertainty caused by the review has been chaotic. We urge the government to accept the MAC’s findings and ensure the Graduate Route remains a stable and permanent fixture in the UK’s immigration system," said Vignesh Karthik from the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK.

In a general election year, expected in the coming months, the Sunak-led government sees curbing high legal and illegal migration figures as a priority area and with the latest set of quarterly immigration statistics due next week, further clampdowns are on the horizon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  2. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  3. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
  5. Forget Article 370, In The 2024 Polls Political Parties Talk More About The 1987 Kashmir Elections
Entertainment News
  1. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance
  2. Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
  3. Shruti Haasan Offers A Peek Into Her Sunday: ‘Over-Sleeping, Self-Love And Biriyani’
  4. Richa Chadha shares how 'Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari' was made by composer Sneha Khanwalkar
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Appearance, Anushka Sharma's Epic Reactions During RCB's Matches And More
Sports News
  1. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati
  2. EPL: Manchester United's 32-Year-Old Casemiro Insists 'Age Is Not An Issue'
  3. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Hand Punjab Kings A Proper Drubbing - As It Happened
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Sign Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
World News
  1. Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Suffers A 'Hard Landing,' State TV Says Without Further Details
  2. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  3. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
  4. Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
  5. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup