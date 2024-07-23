UK: Tourist Poses For Picture Next To King's Guard Horse, Gets Bitten | VIDEO

The King's Guards, stationed outside the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, attract a lot of tourist attention. Visitors from across the world come here to take pictures.
However, these Royal guard horses, known for their strict discipline, have now hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.
A video, going viral on social media, shows a visitor posing near the King's Guard horse for a photo before it bites her.
Several visitors were posing near the Royal Guard, taking pictures and chattering in the area when a woman, in a Pink Floyd T-shirt, sunglasses and a baseball camp approached to stand near the horse.
The minute she stood near the horse, the Royal Guard aggressively bit her, which left her screaming in pain and swiftly moving away from the scene.
One of the men in the clip said, "She got a really bad injury."
The tourist later also was seen on the ground, appearing to have collapsed. Other people around her were trying to fan her and help her. The person behind the camera then urged the people to get police assistance.
Following this, three police officers approached the scene and surrounded the victim to provide her assistance.
Notably, a beware notice was displayed on the wall right behind the Royal Guard horse which cautioned the visitors about the horses, asking them not to come close to them or touch their reins.
"BEWARE! Horses may kick or bite. Don't touch the reins, thank you," the notice read.
Since going viral on social media, several users reacted to the video, some in sarcasm, some expressing concern. "Self awareness level = 0" one of the users reacted.
"There's literally a sign behind her. These are the same people that take selfies with the Bison," another netizen on social media commented.
Another user said, "I’ve been kicked and bitten by horses and never once fainted."
Some people asked why authorities let the tourist near the royal guard horses at all or that the Guard should have controlled the horse better.