Uganda Protests: Ahead Of Anti-Corruption March, President Museveni Says Protestors 'Playing With Fire'

The ripples of the protests in Kenya have made their way to the neighbouring country of Uganda. Young Ugandans have planned a march towards the Parliament on Tuesday calling out the various human rights abuses and corruption in the government.
However, before Tuesday's protest, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned the protestors and opposition parties of "playing with fire" if they decide to continue the march.
Why Is Uganda Protesting?
Inspired by the recent anti-government protests in Kenya where thousands took to the streets and called for President William Ruto's resignation, residents of Uganda have decided to do the same.
The main aim of the protest is to call out the corrupt practices and various human rights abuses taking place in the East African country.
Speaking to AFP, protestors have stated that this march on Tuesday is the "starting point in the fight against corruption in the parliament".
Despite the police denying permission to hold the demonstrations, activists and protestors have announced that they will "exercise their right to peaceful protest" and carry on with the march.
The unrest in Uganda also comes after the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on high-ranking officials in the Ugandan Government over allegations of corruption. These names include those of parliamentary speaker Anita Annet and two other government ministers - Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu. All three have denied charges of being corrupt.
Opposition HQ On Lockdown Ahead Of Protest
As per the latest reports, Ugandan police and security forces have imposed a lockdown at the opposition's headquarters in Kampala.
Police and soldiers have cut off access to the office of the National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of the anti-government march on Tuesday.
NUP Leader Robert Kyugulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has alleged that several opposition leaders have been "violently arrested".
"These cowards have turned the National Unity Platform Headquarters into a military barracks,” he wrote on social media platform X.
Wine, a 42-year-old pop star turned politician has emerged as one of the leading opposition voices against Museveni, the 79-year-old President who has been in power since 1986.
'Don't Disturb Us': President Museveni's Stern Warning
Ahead of the rally on Tuesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni issued a stern warning to all protestors and opposition parties in the African country to call off the protest.
In a televised address, President Museveni warned organisers and stated that their protest "will not be tolerated".
We are busy producing wealth… and you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us," stated Museveni.
"Some elements, some of them from the opposition, are always working with the foreigners to foment chaos in Uganda – riots, illegal demonstrations, illegal and inconsiderate processions, etc. These people … should check themselves or we shall have no alternative but to check them,” he added, targeting the lead opposition party NUP.