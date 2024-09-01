International

Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan

Shanshan, packing winds of 65 kph (40 mph), made landfall Thursday, leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path.

japan Typhoon Shanshan
Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan | Photo: AP
info_icon

Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan's Shizuoka area, 180 km (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned the storm would linger for several more days.

Shanshan, packing winds of 65 kph (40 mph), made landfall Thursday, leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

The storm is so far connected with at least six deaths, including three people who were trapped in a mudslide. It left one person missing and 127 people injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Shanshan was travelling extremely slowly and barely moving at all as of Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency.

Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Shanshan initially crept across the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters at one point but later moving back onto land.

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka Prefecture and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo. Tokyo in recent days saw mostly cloudy skies, speckled with moments of sudden and intense showers.

People living in areas at risk for landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centers as a cautionary measure. Shanshan's exact route remains uncertain. It's expected to gradually move north Monday, then out over the Sea of Japan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Tottering
  3. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  5. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
Football News
  1. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
  2. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
  3. Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless
  4. Brentford 3-1 Southampton, EPL: Coach Frank Sees No Tactical Revamp With Toney Departure
  5. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found: Report
  2. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad Replaces KC Tyagi As JD(U)'s Spokesperson After His Resignation From Party
  3. IMD Weather Forecast: Red Alert For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September
  4. Jharkhand: Several Aspirants Die During Physical Test For Excise Constable Drive
  5. Andhra Pradesh: 8 Killed As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides In Vijaywada
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  2. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  3. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages; Electricity & Power Cut Off In Jenin
  4. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
  5. Iran's President Says His Country Needs More Than USD 100 Billion In Foreign Investment
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction