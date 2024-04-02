International

Turkey: 29 Killed In Fire At Istanbul Nightclub

The fire has left at least 29 people dead in Turkey’s Istanbul nightclub.

Fire fighters at Turkey's nightclub | Photo: AP
The blaze at a nightclub in Turkey’s Istanbul on Tuesday has reportedly killed 29 people. The blaze occurred during renovations at the nightclub, AP reported.

Following the incident, several people, including managers of the nightclub, were reportedly detained for questioning. The reports added fire incident is under investigation and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.

There are also reports of at least one person being treated in a hospital.

As per AP report, the Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus.

The blaze has been brought under control.

