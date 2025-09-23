Trump To Meet Muslim-Majority Leaders On Gaza Peace Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan to discuss Gaza’s future, including a proposed peace framework and post-war administration.
The meeting comes as Israel intensifies its offensive on Gaza amid mounting international pressure, with several European nations—including the UK and France—formally recognising Palestinian statehood.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet leaders from Muslim-majority countries on Tuesday to discuss Gaza’s situation.
The countries which will engage in talks with Trump include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. According to Axios, Trump will likely present the group with a plan to attain peace in Gaza, and discuss post-war administration in the region.
Israel has ramped up its attack on Gaza, as the humanitarian crisis in the region worsens amid the lack of aid. International pressure too is mounting on the country with demands from the Israeli population itself to stop the bombing as it puts the hostages’ lives at risk.
In the past week, Britain and France formally recognised Palestinian statehood. President Emmanuel Macron said "the time for peace has come" and that "nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza," at the United Nations in New York. Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra and San Marino will also be recognising a Palestinian state, after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday.
"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.
"The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
Trump will also be addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. On Monday, the United States did not attend the summit convened by France and Saudi Arabia discussing the two-state solution to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Germany and Italy were also absent.
As of Sunday, at least 65,283 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.