Trump Administration To End Funding For Overseas Programs On Gender Identity And Diversity

The policy would cut U.S. funding to nonprofits, foreign governments, and UN programs supporting gender identity or diversity work abroad.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media
U.S. President Donald Trump | Photo: Getty images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Politico reported the decision, citing a U.S. official and nonprofit groups briefed on the change.

  2. A senior State Department official said the agency "continues to advance President Trump's American First foreign policy."

The Trump administration is moving to halt federal funding for any organization or government that supports overseas programs related to gender identity or diversity, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official and nonprofit groups briefed on the policy shift.

According to Politico, the restrictions are being framed as an expansion of the Mexico City Policy, a long-standing Republican measure that prevents overseas recipients of U.S. health aid from providing or promoting abortion services, even when funded from other sources.

The new rules are expected to cut off U.S. funding to both American-based and foreign organizations that support "diversity, equity and inclusion," which the Trump administration views as racial discrimination, as well as transgender programs, which it argues are harmful to women, Politico reported. The prohibition would apply to nonprofits, foreign governments, and United Nations programs.

US: Appeals Court Lifts Blocks On Trump's Orders Restricting Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Programmes - Representational
US: Appeals Court Lifts Blocks On Trump's Orders Restricting Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Programmes

BY Associated Press

Asked by Reuters for comment, a senior State Department official said the agency "continues to advance President Trump's American First foreign policy." The official added that the State Department would "soon take additional steps to close loopholes that allowed taxpayer funding for promotion of abortion in previous iterations of the Mexico City Policy and expand the scope of the policy to ensure every penny of U.S. foreign assistance prioritizes American values, not the woke agenda."

Related Content
Related Content

Politico also reported that the Global Health Council and MSI Reproductive Choices were among the organizations informed of the administration’s plans.

White House Capitol Hill | - null
The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj Double Strikes Leave Visitors Reeling; WI 61/4

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  3. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  4. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  3. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

  4. Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

  2. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  3. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick