Trump Administration To End Funding For Overseas Programs On Gender Identity And Diversity

Politico reported the decision, citing a U.S. official and nonprofit groups briefed on the change.
A senior State Department official said the agency "continues to advance President Trump's American First foreign policy."
The Trump administration is moving to halt federal funding for any organization or government that supports overseas programs related to gender identity or diversity, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official and nonprofit groups briefed on the policy shift.
According to Politico, the restrictions are being framed as an expansion of the Mexico City Policy, a long-standing Republican measure that prevents overseas recipients of U.S. health aid from providing or promoting abortion services, even when funded from other sources.
The new rules are expected to cut off U.S. funding to both American-based and foreign organizations that support "diversity, equity and inclusion," which the Trump administration views as racial discrimination, as well as transgender programs, which it argues are harmful to women, Politico reported. The prohibition would apply to nonprofits, foreign governments, and United Nations programs.
Asked by Reuters for comment, a senior State Department official said the agency "continues to advance President Trump's American First foreign policy." The official added that the State Department would "soon take additional steps to close loopholes that allowed taxpayer funding for promotion of abortion in previous iterations of the Mexico City Policy and expand the scope of the policy to ensure every penny of U.S. foreign assistance prioritizes American values, not the woke agenda."
Politico also reported that the Global Health Council and MSI Reproductive Choices were among the organizations informed of the administration’s plans.