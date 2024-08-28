International

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited

On August 24, Pavel Durov, the Founder and CEO of Telegram messaging app was arrested at a French airport for 'lack of moderation' on his app.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Photo: AP
info_icon

Telegram messaging app CEO has been freed from custody, said the French prosecutors on Wednesday. However, according to the Associated Press, a court appearance is awaited. On August 24, 39-year-old Durov, the founder of the messaging app was arrested at a French airport for 'lack of moderation' on his app.

“An investigating judge has ended Pavel Durov's police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment,” a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France - | Photo: AP
Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release

BY Outlook Web Desk

Why was the Telegram CEO arrested?

Durov was wanted in France because 'lack of moderation' of the content on Telegram which allegedly allowed the platform to be used for unethical activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and dissemination of illegal content.

Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg TO Be Arrested Instead - | Photo: AP
Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

Durov, who now lives in Dubai and became a French citizen in August 2021, founded Telegram, which he claims has over 900 million users.

'Nothing to hide': Telegram denies charges

Following the detention of Durov in France, the messaging platform denied all charges of wrongdoing against him. In a post on X, Telegram App stated that it abides by EU laws and has "nothing to hide."

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," read the official statement issued by the messaging platform.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France - | Photo: AP
Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release

BY Outlook Web Desk

Telegram row: Indian govt launches investigation

In view of the recent allegations pertaining to the social media platform's misuse in several criminal activities including extortion and gambling, the Indian government has launched an investigation concerning the Telegram application. Based on the findings of the probe, the messaging app, which has over 5 million registered users in India, could also be banned.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, commenting on the probe, a government official said "The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) (under MHA) and MeitY have been looking into P2P communications on Telegram."

"We will examine the kind of material that we get and based on our laws, we will come to a conclusion," the official said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  3. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  4. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  5. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
Football News
  1. Federico Chiesa: Italian Expresses Happiness At 'New Adventure' Amid Reports Of Him Joining Liverpool
  2. Juan Izquierdo: Uruguayan Defender Dies Aged 27 After Collapsing During Match
  3. La Liga: No Call For Concern Insists Ancelotti Amid Mbappe's Real Madrid Goal Drought
  4. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  5. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  4. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
  5. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists