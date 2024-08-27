National

Telegram App Banned? Centre Runs Probe Over Misuse After Arrest Of CEO Pavel Durov| Details

As per reports, the probe is being conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The development concerning the social media application came days after the arrest of the 39-year-old CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in connection with the app’s moderation policies.

Telegram App
Telegram App Photo: X/@sunetrac
info_icon

In view of the recent allegations pertaining to the social media platform's misuse in several criminal activities including extortion and gambling, the Indian government has launched an investigation concerning the Telegram application. Based on the findings of the probe, the messaging app, which has over 5 million registered users in India, could also be banned.

Telegram row: About MeiTY's investigation

As per a report by Moneycontrol, commenting on the probe, a government official said "The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) (under MHA) and MeitY have been looking into P2P communications on Telegram."

"We will examine the kind of material that we get and based on our laws, we will come to a conclusion," the official said.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France - | Photo: AP
Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per reports, the probe is being conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

It has been reported that the violations that I4C and MeitY are investigating are not related to the Information Technology (IT) Rules as the platform is in compliance with the same.

According to the IT rules, platforms such as Telegram are required to appoint a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer and publish monthly compliance reports.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov - | Photo: AP
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App

BY Outlook Web Desk

"There is difficulty in dealing with Telegram because they have no presence in India", an official told Moneycontrol.

Authorities often face challenges in investigating such platforms owing to the absence of a local office.

Telegram row: CEO Pavel Durov arrested

The development concerning the social media application came days after the arrest of the 39-year-old CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov at Bourget airport in Paris on August 24 in connection with the app’s moderation policies. Several reports suggested that he was detained over failure to prevent criminal activities on the app.

The situation allegedly allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app, reports said.

Denying the charge, the company issued an official statement saying, "Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all... It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform."

Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg TO Be Arrested Instead - | Photo: AP
Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

Telegram: Breeding ground of unethical activities?

In recent times, Telegram alongside certain other social media platforms has been suspected as the breeding ground for countless criminal activities, including monetary scams, gambling, and extortion.

Lately, allegations surfaced against Telegram in connection with the NEET-UG question paper leak controversy leading to a massive outrage amongst the candidates that forced the Supreme Court to intervene.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  2. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  3. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
  4. WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10
  5. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  3. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Nabanna Abhijan On, Protesters Clash With Cops, Break Barricades In Howrah
  2. Congress-NC Seat Sharing Finalised; Will Not Dilute Manifesto With Common Minimum Programme, Says Omar Abdullah
  3. Telegram App Banned? Centre Runs Probe Over Misuse After Arrest Of CEO Pavel Durov| Details
  4. FSSAI Retracts Advisory On Banning 'A1, A2' Labels On Milk, Milk Products After Examination
  5. Bangladeshi Student At NIT Silchar Leaves India After Row Over 'Love' Emoji FB Post
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Pakistan Court Acquits Man Who Spread Misinformation Leading To Riots In UK
  2. Where Is MH370? Australian Researcher Claims To Have Found The 'Perfect Hiding Place'
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit
  4. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration 'Pressured' Facebook To Censor Content On Covid
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Nabanna Abhijan On, Protesters Clash With Cops, Break Barricades In Howrah
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs