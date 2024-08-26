International

Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting ‘Taipei, China’ Promotional Materials

Wang Yitai’s scheduled Sept. 14 concert has been scrapped and the performer from the southwestern city of Chengdu banned from the island.

Taiwans President Lai Ching-te |
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te | Photo: AP
info_icon

Taiwan has cancelled a planned Taipei concert by a Chinese rapper after he used the insulting term “Taipei, China” in promotional materials.

Wang Yitai’s scheduled Sept. 14 concert has been scrapped and the performer from the southwestern city of Chengdu banned from the island, the Taiwanese government’s Mainland Affairs Council announced late Sunday.

Chinese vessels are seen near Taiwan - AP
Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills

BY Outlook Web Desk

The term is insulting because it describes Taipei, the island’s capital, as a Chinese city under Beijing’s rule, echoing the government’s position on eventually annexing Taiwan by force if necessary and denigrating the island’s lively democracy.

Not widely known outside China, Wang is signed to a rap label in Chengdu, a city with a lively arts scene that has become famous for eclectic performers and venues.

Its also home to the rap group CD Rev, which won international notoriety for hard-line nationalist tracks including ones that compare Taiwan to the semi-autonomous Chinese city Hong Kong and made obscene and misogynist references to former President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul in what was their countries' first such trilateral meeting | - AP
US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan In Show Of Support For New President After China's Military Drills

BY Associated Press

China regularly bans Taiwanese artists, many of whom are popular in the mainland, for any sign of support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party that favors the island’s de-facto independence from China.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley calls for more international support for Taiwan.

While Taiwan regularly welcomes Chinese artists and its government considers musical interactions in a positive light, the Mainland Affairs Council said that “cross-strait exchanges should be conducted based on the principles of reciprocity and mutual respect, and any publications or promotions that belittle Taiwan’s status will not be tolerated.”

Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te - AP
'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

While Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China, after the government that fled to the island in 1950 amid civil war, it is widely known simply as Taiwan, and competes at the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei” in deference to Beijing, whose pressure has reduced the island’s number of formal diplomatic allies to just 12.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  4. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  5. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 1 Live Score: NEUFC Take On SLFC In NorthEast Derby In Shillong
  2. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
  3. Super League Kerala: With Six Teams, New Football Tournament Hopes To Reignite Love In The State
  4. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  5. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest
  2. TMC Terms Proposed ‘Nabanna Rally’ ‘Illegal’, Oppn Says Party Panicking Due To Spontaneous Protests
  3. Delhi: 5 Held After Argument Over Seating Leads To Shooting At Cafe Near DU South Campus
  4. Kolkata: Child Rights Body Takes Cognisance Of Rape Threats To Abhishek Banerjee’s Minor Daughter
  5. Maharashtra Govt To Allow Women To Lodge Harassment Complaints Online
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  2. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  3. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  4. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
  5. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Philippines Reports More Monkeypox Cases; Africa CDC Warns Of New Challenges
  2. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  3. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  4. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  5. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know