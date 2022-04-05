Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Sri Lanka’s New Finance Minister Ali Sabry Resigns A Day After Appointment

In a letter to the President, the newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure. He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday.

Sri Lanka’s new Finance Minister Ali Sabry Facebook

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 1:48 pm

Sri Lanka’s new Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday resigned, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed him after sacking his brother Basil Rajapaksa amidst the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

In a letter to the President, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure.

“However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps needs to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister,” Sabry said in the letter.

He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months. 

