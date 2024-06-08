International

Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt

In Slovakia, the election was overshadowed by an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15, sending shockwaves through the nation of 5.4 million and reverberating throughout Europe.

European Union (EU) Parliament Election 2024. |
info_icon

Voters in Slovakia, Italy and other European Union nations are casting their ballots Saturday on the third day of elections for the European Parliament, with populist and far-right parties looking to make gains across the 27-member bloc.

In Slovakia, the election was overshadowed by an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15, sending shockwaves through the nation of 5.4 million and reverberating throughout Europe.

Analysts say the attack could boost the chances of the premier's leftist Smer (Direction) party, the senior partner in the governing coalition, to win the vote.

Fico, who took office last fall after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform, has been recovering from multiple wounds after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova.

He recovered in time to address the nation in a prerecorded video, his first public statement since the attack, just hours before the start of the preelection silence period on Wednesday.

Although Fico didn't talk directly about the vote, he attacked the European Union, suggesting he was a victim because of his views that differ sharply from the European mainstream.

Fico strongly opposes support for Ukraine in its war against Russia's full-scale invasion. He ended Slovakia's military aid for Ukraine after his coalition government was sworn in on October 25. He also opposes EU sanctions on Russia and wants to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

Mainstream media, non-governmental organisations and the liberal opposition were also to blame for the assassination attempt, according to Fico, an allegation repeated by politicians in his governing coalition.

Sona Szomolanyi, a political science professor at Comenius University in Bratislava, said the timing of Fico's message was "no coincidence.”

“It only confirms that the ruling coalition has been using the assassination (attempt) expediently and apparently effectively,” Szomolanyi said. As a result, “a mobilisation of the supporters of Smer (at the election) can be expected,” she said.

In Italy, citizens aged 18 and above are casting ballots over two days to fill 76 European parliamentary seats, starting Saturday.

Premier Giorgia Meloni is expected to be the big winner, reflecting her far-right Brothers of Italy's growth, mostly at the expense of her coalition partners, the populist, anti-migrant League and the centre-right Forza Italia.

While the vote is not expected to affect the balance in the governing coalition, the result could expand Meloni's influence in the European Union, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not ruled out a coalition with her group.

Capitalising on her popularity, Meloni is running as the preferential candidate, even though she has no intention of taking a European parliamentary seat.

Voters in Latvia, Malta, and the Czech Republic were also casting ballots Saturday. Final results will not be released until Sunday night, once every country has voted. The main voting day is Sunday, with citizens in 20 European countries, including Germany, France and Poland, casting their ballots for the 720-seat European Parliament.

Seats are allocated based on population, ranging from six in Malta or Luxembourg to 96 in Germany.

In Slovakia, Fico's Smer party is in a close race against the main opposition Progressive Slovakia, a pro-Western liberal party.

Fico's government has made efforts to overhaul public broadcasting — a move critics said would give the government full control of public television and radio.

That, along with his plans to amend the penal code to eliminate a special anti-graft prosecutor, has led opponents to worry that he would lead Slovakia down a more autocratic path, following the direction of neighbouring Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

Aneta Vilagi, an analyst from Comenius University, said that Smer's possible victory ”will be interpreted by the coalition parties as evidence that a majority of voters still agree with the direction they're offering to the country.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  2. Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation
  3. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  4. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  5. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  3. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  4. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  5. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
Sports News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower - In Pics
  2. French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History
  4. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  5. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9