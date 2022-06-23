Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Six people Die In Helicopter Crash In West Virginia

Authorities report six deaths due to a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

(File photo-Representational image) AP

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:00 pm

Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.


The Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights, Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan County's office of emergency management, told WSAZ-TV. All six on board were killed, the office's deputy director, Sonya Porter, told ABC News affiliate WCHS.


The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. 


Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames. The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. 

