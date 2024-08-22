Sicily Yacht Sinking: Body Of UK Tech Mogul Mike Lynch Found As Search Ops Continue

The body of the British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch has been recovered days after a superyacht sunk off the coast of Sicily. As the search and rescue operations continue, divers are looking for the final missing body - Mike Lynch's teenage daughter Hannah.
The search operation is on its fourth day and has been obstructed due to the depth of the shipwreck and debris from the yacht blocking the divers' path.
On August 19, superyacht Bayesian was hit by freak weather in the early hours of Monday before it lost all contact. The yacht was less than one kilometre from the entrance to the harbour at Porticello on the northern coast of Sicily when it stopped moving.
The yacht sank due to a small waterspout – a type of tornado – spun over the Mediterranean island, capsizing the boat. Grainy CCTV footage of the superyacht shows
Of the 22 people on the yacht, 15 were rescued and six were missing. The six missing people have been identified as - Mike Lynch, Hannah Lynch, Jonathan Bloomer, Judy Bloomer, Chris Morvillo and Neda Morvillo.
The first death of the tragedy was the boat's chef Recaldo Thomas, who was found on Monday.
As per Italian authorities, the bodies of Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy Bloomer have been identified. Along woth this, sources told Reuters that Mike Lynch's body has also been retrieved.
The search for his missing 18-year-old daughter Hannah is ongoing. Mike Lynch's wife Angela Barcares survived the freak accident.