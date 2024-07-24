'Russia's Most Beautiful Biker': Influencer Dies After Her Bike Collides With Truck In Turkey

Social media influencer Tatyana Ozolina, dubbed as 'Russia's most beautiful biker', was killed in horrific bike crash in Turkey.
The 38-year-old MotoTanya 'lost control' of her red-coloured BMW S1000RR 2015 bike, leading to the collision with a truck near Milas, somewhere between the provincial capital of Mugla and a famous resort Bodrum. She reportedly had passed away even before the paramedics arrived at the scene.
Onur Obut, a Turkish biker, who was accompanying Ozolina survived the accident but suffered grievous injuries. Obut is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.
According to the Daily Mail, which cited local reports, a third biker at the scene survived uninjured.
MotoTanya had a vast following on social media, with around five million followers on TikTok, two million subscribers on YouTube and some 973K on Instagram.
She had reportedly been denied entry in to the European Union at the Greek border given the curbs placed on Russians amid President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.
In one of her last posts on social, she had posted saying, "I was upset that I didn't get to ride in Europe, but not too much, because I knew that this could happen. So I go on, to conquer the beautiful, warm and hospitable Turkey."
Ozolina's family, including her 13-year-old son, are in "state of shock".
Head of the MotoMoscow Association, Andrei Ivanov, said in tribute to Ozolina, "MotoTanya is not with us anymore, she had a bright and beautiful life, millions of people followed her. Perhaps there is not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana."
"She was adored, envied, admired, copies, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well," Ivanov was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.
Notably, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter recognised Ozolina as Motoblogger of the Year in 2023 and Travel Blogger of the Year in April 2024.
"Tanya was one of the biggest bloggers in the motorcycle industry. She told her subscribers about her adventures and passion for speed," newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda was cited as saying.
Reportedly, Ozolina had braked right in front of the truck, however the truck driver did not react and hit her bike, leading her to lose control and fall in the ditch.