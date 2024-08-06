Rising Tensions: Why Israel And Iran Are Inching Closer To A War

In this context, Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran once again erodes Iranian deterrence and signals to Iran that Israel is inching closer to a direct attack on Iran. Apart from the timing, the ambiguity surrounding the manner of the killing that is whether it was a pre-planned intelligence operation exposing Iran’s intelligence failure or a missile launched from outside the compound where Haniyeh was staying, was aimed at embarrassing Iran in front of its allies in the resistance axis. Iranian leaders and military commanders have insisted that the resistance axis will carry out a decisive retaliation against Israel and that the decision cannot be swayed by mediation efforts of countries fearing a regional war.