Rescue Operations Underway In Earthquake-Hit Taiwan | In Pics

Rescue operations were underway in Taiwan which was hit by a massive earthquake on Wednesday morning. The earthquake on Wednesday was the strongest Taiwan has seen in 25 years. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. The jolts rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings, highways and killing nine people.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Johnson Lai

A rescue worker stands near the cordoned off site of a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A mother comforts her baby outside the shelter after the main earthquake in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
People evacuated from their homes sit outside the shelter after the main earthquake in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
Residents rest at a shelter a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A resident sleeps between two tents at a shelter a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A woman who was injured in the earthquake rests at a shelter in Hualien City. Rescuers are searching for people out of contact a day after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings, caused multiple rockslides and killed several people.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
Debris surrounds a titled building a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A partially collapsed building stands at a titled angle a day after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City.

Hualien City Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A cloud of dirt follows a mudslide a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.

