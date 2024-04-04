Rescue Operations Underway In Earthquake-Hit Taiwan | In Pics

A rescue worker stands near the cordoned off site of a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways.
A mother comforts her baby outside the shelter after the main earthquake in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.
People evacuated from their homes sit outside the shelter after the main earthquake in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.
Residents rest at a shelter a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.
A resident sleeps between two tents at a shelter a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.
A woman who was injured in the earthquake rests at a shelter in Hualien City. Rescuers are searching for people out of contact a day after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings, caused multiple rockslides and killed several people.
Debris surrounds a titled building a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.
A partially collapsed building stands at a titled angle a day after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City.
A cloud of dirt follows a mudslide a day after a powerful earthquake struck, in Hualien City.