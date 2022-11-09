Powerful Earthquake Hits Western Nepal, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Campaigning For Election Is Safe

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was on an election campaign in Western Nepal, is safe, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, hours after a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the remote and mountainous Doti district, killing at least six people.

The epicentre of the quake was Doti district, just 160 km North of Dadeldhura, where Deuba, 76, was addressing rallies for the November 20 general elections, hours before the tremor struck the region.

At least six persons were killed and five injured after the earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district. Deuba, President of the ruling Nepali Congress, was in Western Nepal for an election campaign. He attended election rallies and met people at Dhangadhi district, 160 km South of the epicentre.

The tremor was also felt in Dhangadhi though the Prime Minister is safe, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Pokharel said. "I pay homage to those killed in the Dadeldhura earthquake and my condolences to the bereaved family members," Deuba tweeted.

"I also instruct the concerned authorities to speed up rescue and relief works and treatment of those injured in the incident," he added. Home Ministry spokesperson Pokharel said adjustments will be made regarding the election campaign of the Prime Minister in Western Nepal keeping in mind the incident, he added.

Nepal is going for elections for the federal Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies on November 20. The elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

(With PTI Inputs)