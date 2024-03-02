Pakistan's Foreign Office Dismisses US "Directions" On Probing Alleged Election Rigging

Pakis­tan has dismissed the US suggestion to probe discrepancies in the February 8 general elections, asserting that it will not succumb to external dictates.

Foreign Office spokes­person Mum­taz Zahra Baloch in her weekly press address on Friday categorically said that "no country could give directions" to Pakistan, an independent and sovereign nation. “We believe in our own sovereign right to make decisions about Pakistan’s internal affairs,” Dawn News quoted Bal­och as saying in reply to the comments made by her US counterpart reg­arding allegations of misconduct in the controversy-marred general elections.

Earlier this week, US State Department spoke­sperson Matt­hew Miller said any claims of interference or fraud “should be fully and transparently investigated per Pakis­tan’s laws and procedures”. On another occasion, Miller said: “Concerning inv­estigations into reported irregularities, we want to see those investigations proceed … [and] wrapped up as soon as possible.”

The comments were prompted by accusations, particularly by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed candidates, of tampering with and manipulation of election results. The results were announced after an unprecedented delay by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP and the caretaker government have strongly refuted the accusations, urging political parties to pursue legal remedies for their complaints through courts and other appropriate channels. Miller is not the only US official to express concerns over the polls.