Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained

Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority.

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Photo: X/@gauravcsawant
More arrests will be made in connection with the court martial of former ISI chief General (Retd) Faiz Hameed in a housing scam, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Friday, a day after three more retired military officers were arrested in the case.

“Investigations are underway in the Faiz case. More arrests are likely in the army and elsewhere,” Dawn News quoted the minister as saying here.

“It seems the ambit will not just remain limited to the military but whoever is involved and whoever has compromised the country’s security… all those will come in its grasp,” Tarar said.

The minister’s remarks came hours after the ISPR, the military’s public affairs division, in a statement on Thursday said: “In connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.”

The ISPR said more retired officers and their associates were being probed for allegedly inciting instability in collaboration with and on behalf of a political entity with vested interests.

The ISPR did not release the names or ranks of the officers arrested and did not indicate when the arrests had been made, but media reports claimed they were identified as Brigadier (Retd) Ghaffar, a former deputy director general for projects at ISI; Brig (Retd) Naeem Fakhar, a former officer commanding; and Colonel (Retd) Asim.

Welcoming the fresh arrests in connection with the court martial proceedings against Gen Faiz for his alleged involvement in the case, Tarar said the institution of the army had prioritised self-accountability.

“We think this act of self-accountability is positive and that it is a step that needs to be lauded, moving towards accountability and discord in the country being stopped.”

Tarar said when a no-confidence motion was tabled against ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Gen Faiz was in contact with him. “[Even] after going to jail Imran Khan remained in touch with Gen Faiz,” he alleged.

Taking note of the ISPR statement, Tarar regretted that discord and instability were being spread. Attempts were being made to impose an uncertain situation in the country and there were security attacks.

“I think it is a very good and timely decision of the military to arrest Gen Hameed and the subsequent three officers,” he said, adding that jailed former premier Khan was trying to dissociate himself from Gen Faiz Hameed but "won't be able to save his neck".

The ISPR announcement follows speculation that numerous retired officers had been detained about Gen Hameed’s trial for his post-retirement actions that violated the Army Act and on the complaint of the owner of a housing society in Islamabad, which had been referred to the Defence Ministry by the Supreme Court.

Hameed was arrested on August 8 after being summoned to Rawalpindi by a senior army officer, with his detention only being publicly confirmed on the following Monday.

His trial is being described as one of the most high-profile court martials in the history of the Pakistan Army.

The unprecedented arrest of the top-ranking officer, who led the premier intelligence agency, broke the myth in the country that such powerful officers were beyond the reach of law.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current Army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported then that Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a move vehemently opposed by Khan. It is believed that it was the beginning of the souring of his ties with the powerful military.

Hameed took premature retirement in November 2022, four months before his retirement date after the current army chief took over. He was considered close to then Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 76-plus years of existence and has wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy matters.

