Pakistan Blocks Elon Musk's X Due To 'National Security Concerns'

The Pakistan government has temporarily blocked the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X. Citing "national security concerns and misuse", the website has been banned across the country.

Pakistan Blocks X Photo: File Pic
