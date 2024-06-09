Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province

Two members of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community have been killed by the radical Islamist group. The slain were shot dead on Saturday in the country's Punjab province.
The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Sarwar, 62, and Rahat Ahmad Bajwa, 30. Both were shot at by two persons in separate attacks in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, some 250 kilometres from Lahore.
The news agency PTI reported that Ghulam Sarwar was on his way back home after offering Zuhr (afternoon) prayers at an Ahmadiyya place of worship when an unidentified man opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
In the other incident, Rahat Bajwa was returning to his house from a catering centre he owned when a 17-year-old seminary student opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, it said.
The report said police managed to arrest the teenager killer who has been identified as Syed Ali Raza.
The killer was a student of a seminary belonging to the TLP, it said.