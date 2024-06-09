International

Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province

Pakistan: The two men were shot at by two persons in separate attacks in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, some 250 kilometres from Lahore.

PTI
Pakistan Police personnel on guard duty | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two members of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community have been killed by the radical Islamist group. The slain were shot dead on Saturday in the country's Punjab province.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Sarwar, 62, and Rahat Ahmad Bajwa, 30. Both were shot at by two persons in separate attacks in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, some 250 kilometres from Lahore.

Bomb threats in 36 Ahmedabad-based schools - PTI
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Ahmedabad Schools Ahead Of Voting Traced To Pakistan

BY PTI

The news agency PTI reported that Ghulam Sarwar was on his way back home after offering Zuhr (afternoon) prayers at an Ahmadiyya place of worship when an unidentified man opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

In the other incident, Rahat Bajwa was returning to his house from a catering centre he owned when a 17-year-old seminary student opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, it said.

Heavy Winter Rains In Pakistan Kill At Least 37 People, Collapse Buildings And Trigger Landslides - null
Heavy Winter Rains In Pakistan Kill At Least 37 People, Collapse Buildings And Trigger Landslides

BY PTI

The report said police managed to arrest the teenager killer who has been identified as Syed Ali Raza.

It also stated Raza has confessed to his crime saying that he killed Bajwa for his faith.

The killer was a student of a seminary belonging to the TLP, it said.

