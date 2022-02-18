Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Omicron Subvariant BA.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said while BA.2 is more tranmsissible than BA.1, the subvariant is not more severe.

Omicron Subvariant BA.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests
Omicron sub variant BA.2 may be severe, says lab study

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:12 pm

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant is not only faster at spreading, but may also cause more severe disease, a lab study suggests. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed findings, recently posted on the preprint repository BioRxiv, show that the BA.2 sub variant may have features that make it as capable of causing serious illness as older coronavirus variants.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said while BA.2 is more tranmsissible than BA.1, the subvariant is not more severe. "Among all subvariants, BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1. However, there is no difference in terms of severity," Maria Van Kerkhova, COVID-19 Technical Lead at WHO said in a video.

In the latest study, a Japanese team led by researchers from the University of Tokyo found that similar to BA.1, BA.2 subvariant of Omicron appears to largely escape the immunity induced by COVID-19 vaccines. "Neutralisation experiments show that the vaccine-induced humoral immunity fails to function against BA.2 like BA.1," the authors of the study said.

Related stories

Shift Covid Vaccination Centres From Delhi Govt Schools: Parents Association Writes To L-G

Over 174 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

WHO: New COVID Cases Drop By 19 Per Cent Globally, Deaths Stable

Omicron was first reported from Botswana and South Africa in November, 2021. Its BA.1 sub variant has since rapidly spread across the world and outcompeted other variants such as Delta. As of February this year, another subvariant of Omicron, the BA.2 lineage, has been detected in multiple countries such as Denmark and the UK. "BA.2 has started outcompeting BA.1, suggesting that it is more transmissible than the original Omicron," the researchers said.

"Although BA.2 is considered as an Omicron variant, its genomic sequence is heavily different from BA.1, which suggests that the virological characteristics of BA.2 is different from that of BA.1," the authors noted. When the researchers infected hamsters with BA.2 and BA.1, the animals infected with BA.2 got sicker and had worse lung function. In tissues samples, the lungs of BA.2-infected hamsters had more damage than those infected by BA.1, they said.

"Our investigations using a hamster model showed that the pathogenicity of BA.2 is similar to that of an ancestral B.1.1 and higher than that of BA.1," the authors noted. Similar to the original Omicron, BA.2 was resistant to antibodies in the blood of people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19. It was also resistant to the antibodies of people who had been infected with the earlier variants of SARS-CoV-2, according to the researchers.

BA.2 was almost completely resistant to some monoclonal antibody treatments used to treat COVID-19 infection, they said. "Together with a higher effective reproduction number and pronounced immune resistance of BA.2, it is evident that the spread of BA.2 can be a serious issue for global health in the near future," the authors added. The reproduction number is a measure of transmission -- the average number of people infected by one infected person.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International COVID-19 Covid-19 Surge New Covid Variant Covid-19 Variant Omicron Variant Covid 19 Coronavirus World Health Org­anisation (WHO) World Health Organization Tokyo Japan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Russia To Stage Massive Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine Standoff

Russia To Stage Massive Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine Standoff

Six African Countries To Receive mRNA Vaccine Technology

Health Minister: Germany Has Crossed Omicron Peak

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases