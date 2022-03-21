NEWSFLASH | Plane Carrying 133 Crashes In China, Casualties Unknown: Media Report

Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknown, according to media reports.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
In Mann Ki Baat 2.0, prime minister Narendra Modi put emphasis on reading the printed word in this digital age. It was great to see a leader recommend what he had read. It was also heartening to see people share their reading lists on the Namo app.
The people of the state are a hardy lot, always taking on the divisive forces, the invaders, whether from within or without, head on.
This poem, translated from the original in Meitei by Khuraijam Nirupama, was composed for a pre-election poetry recital event titled Ethical Election, organised by Youth Collective Manipur.
If Goa’s official language sustained despite an attempted colonial wipe-out, there’s hope that people will find a way to preserve their Goan-ness irrespective of the ruling party
Reflections on lasting themes like Partition, changing trends like alienation, and the lack of gender and caste perspectives in Hindi literature
