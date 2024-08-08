International

Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Bangladesh's Interim Leader

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner, was sworn in as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday.

Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus Returns To Bangladesh To Lead Interim Govt | Photo: AP


Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

(This story is being updated)

