Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt

Within two days since the shocking exit of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Army had announced that Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus-led interim government was set to take oath today. Yunus today returned to Bangladesh from Paris, where he currently resides, to attend the swearing-in ceremony that was held in evening.

As Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus took oath as the interim leader of Bangladesh while Sheikh Hasina remains in India amid widespread anti-government protests in the neighbouring country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wises to Yunus. Alongside Yunus, sixteen other people were also included in the interim Cabinet.

Taking it to X, the prime minister tweeted, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

Further emphasizing the bilateral ties between the two countries, PM Modi asserted that India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil shared aspirations of citizens of both nations.

A day before, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Yunus as the head of Bangladesh's interim government followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and leaving the country amid furious anti-government protests.

The decision was made in a meeting of President Shahabuddin with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban tonight, President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate is widely known for his groundbreaking work in microcredit. He founded Grameen Bank, an economic institution that did pioneering work in the field of microcredit by providing small loans to poor people.

