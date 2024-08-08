National

Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt

Within two days since the shocking exit of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Army had announced that Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus-led interim government was set to take oath today. Yunus today returned to Bangladesh from Paris, where he currently resides, to attend the swearing-in ceremony that was held in evening.