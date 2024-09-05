International

Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi

Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus said that while Bangladesh values strong ties with India, the latter must move “beyond the narrative that portrays every other political party except Awami League as Islamist and that the country will turn into Afghanistan without Sheikh Hasina.”

bangladesh sheikh hasina muhammad yunus
Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation AP Photo
info_icon

Head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country on August 5 amid unrest, will have to keep quiet during her time in India and termed her political remarks from the Indian territory an "unfriendly gesture".

In an interview with news agency PTI at his official residence in Dhaka, Yunus said that while Bangladesh values strong ties with India, the latter must move “beyond the narrative that portrays every other political party except Awami League as Islamist and that the country will turn into Afghanistan without Sheikh Hasina.”

'Had She Been Quiet...'

Muhammad Yunus was appointed the country's Chief Advisor after Hasina's ouster, which led to the formation of an interim government announced by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman.

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh [government] wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yunus said in the interview".

"No one is comfortable with her stance there in India because we want her back to try her. She is there in India and at times she is talking, which is problematic. Had she been quiet, we would have forgotten it; people would have also forgotten it as she would have been in her own world. But sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Protest: Hasina Lands Near Delhi, Meets India's NSA Doval

Yunus appeared to be referring to Hasina's statement on August 13 in which she demanded "justice", saying those involved in recent "terror acts", killings and vandalism must be investigated, identified and punished.

“It is not good for us or for India. There is discomfort regarding it,” Yunus told in the interview.

What Led To Hasina Landing In India

On August 5, the rule of Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, came to an end after 15 years as she fled to an "undisclosed" location in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper after resigning as the prime minister amid deadly protests over a government job quota in the country.

The undisclosed location where Hasina landed turned out to be the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, near the Indian capital city of Delhi. While her exact location still remains undisclosed, India has acknowledged her presence. External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar last month said in Parliament that Sheikh Hasina made a request for refuge in India at a short notice on Monday.

ALSO READ | Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports

Hasina was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, expressed hope that the situation in violence-hit Bangladesh would return to normal soon and stated that 1.4 billion Indians are concerned about the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ | 'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest

A month after the student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the death toll in weeks of protests and clashes stands at over 600, which includes many people liked to or belonging to Hasina-led Awami League party.

The protests began in early July on a peaceful note with university students demanding to abolish quotas in civil service jobs, a third of which are reserved for relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan in 1971. Those criticising the quota had argued the system was discriminatory and needed to be overhauled. while their request was largely met, the protests soon transformed into a wider anti-government movement.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged

Hasina, now in self-imposed exile in India, faces murder charges in more than 100 cases. Many cases have also been registered against those associated with Hasina, her party or her government - from former ministers and judges to journalists and even prominent cricket player Shakib Al Hasan.

Some schools and universities have since reopened, including Dhaka University, which became the epicenter for the protests against Hasina. Things are not back to completely back to normal yet as many heads of educational institutions have been forced to resign and in some cases, even though classes have formally restarted, few students are attending them, according to an Associated Press report.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
  2. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  5. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  2. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
  3. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Mona, Sidhartha In Mixed Team Shooting Action; Archers Harvinder-Pooja Soon In IND Vs AUS Mixed Team