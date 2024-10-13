International

Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest

As the conflict between Israel, Hezbollah and Hamas esclates, the United Nations has warned of a greater regional conflict in the Middle East. The UN's warning also comes as Israel observes the holiest day in the Jewish calendar - Yom Kippur.

israel hezbollah lebanon
UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Photo: AP
As the conflict between Israel, Hezbollah and Hamas esclates, the United Nations has warned of a greater regional conflict in the Middle East. The UN's warning also comes after a few peacekeepers were injured during Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, following the blasts in Lebanon, Iran has decided to ban pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict

Amid the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and the ongoing war in Gaza, the United Nations has warned against a "catastrophic" regional conflict in the Middle East.

The warning from the UN also comes during the Yom Kippur fast, which is considered the holiest day of the Jewish Calendar. Back in 1973, the fourth Arab-Israeli war was held in October during Yom Kippur.

Speaking to news agency AFP, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said that an Israeli escalation against Hezbollah in south Lebanon could soon spiral out of control "into a regional conflict with catastrophic impact for everyone".

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon injured at least five UN peacekeepers.

Death Toll Mounts in Gaza and Lebanon

As the war rages on in Gaza, the death toll is nearing 43,000. As per the Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 42,126 people, including nearly 16,765 children, have been killed since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has said that at least 1,645 people have been killed since Israel escalated attacks on the neighbouring country in September.

However, a total of 2,255 people have died after a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Israel Marks Yom Kippur Amid War For The First Time Since 1973

Israel has decided to observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. This fast will also be held amid war for the first time since the fourth Arab-Israeli war in 1973.

Soldiers in war zones and along the borders were instructed not the fast and maintain their energy levels and health to stay alert.

Due to Yom Kippur, the Home Front Command of the Israel Defence Forces urged residents to keep their emergency radios on to ensure they had access to warning systems and rocket alerts in case of any attacks.

Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies On Flights

Following the horrific blasts in Lebanon, Iran has decided to ban pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights. As per ISNA news agency, the spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation Jafar Yazerlo, announced the ban on these telecommunication devices.

"The entry of any electronic communication device, except mobile phones, in-flight cabins or in non-accompanied cargo, has been banned," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon are considered to be an Israeli attack on Hezbollah fighters and other senior leaders. A total of 39 people were killed and nearly 3,000 others were left injured due to the blasts.

