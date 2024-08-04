International

Middle East Tensions: Iran Calls Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East over the past few days. With he killing of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr, the Lebanese militant group has vowed to up its ante against the state of Israel.

Days after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has vowed to carry out "severe revenge" against Israel for the killing of the Iranian leader. Furthermore, as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, many countries have issued urgent travel advisories for Lebanon and called on their nationals to leave the country as early as possible.

Shukr was killed in a targeted Israeli strike, just one day before Ismail Haniyeh was targeted in an overnight strike in Tehran. While Iran and other countries have blamed Israel of conducting the assassination, Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its role.

Tensions In The Middle East | Top Updates

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guards have vowed "severe" revenge for the killing of top Hamas leader Ismial Hanieyh and blamed "the terrorist Zionist regime" of Israel for the ally's death. Based on the statement released by the IRGC, the retaliatory attack against Israel will be "severe and at an appropriate time, place and manner".

  • The IRGC's statement comes after it was confirmed that Haniyeh was killed from a "short-range projectile fired from outside the accommodation area". The Iranian group has blamed Israel and the United States.

  • IRGC further added in their statement that they expect Hezbollah to "choose more targets and strike deeper" in view of the killing of Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr.

  • Meanwhile in Palestine, Israel has continued to step up its attacks in the territories of Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. On Saturday, Israeli jets struck another school complex in the war-tarn strip, killing at least 15 Palestinians.

  • This was followed by two strikes in the West Bank region, were nine people were killed, including a local Hamas commander.

  • In Lebanon, tensions continue to grow as Hezbollah prepares for an attack on Israel. Israel, on the other hand, has launched more strikes in Lebanon on Saturday. As reported by AFP, another Hezbollah member was killed in an "Israeli drone" strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

  • Furthermore, Israel carried out strikes on a convoy of trucks entering Lebanon from Syria on Friday.

  • As tensions mount, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and many others have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.

  • The US and UK advised their citizens to leave the Middle Eastern country on "any available ticket" and return home. Furthermore, Sweden announced that it will be closing down its embassy in Beirut until further notice and called of Swedish nationals to "leave while they still can".

  • Amidst a very unpredictable situation in the region, many airlines have also suspended their operations to Israel, Lebanon and more.

  • Air India joined the list of airlines to suspend flights to Israel amid growing tensions. Furthermore, local reports have shared that Iran has issued a "no fly zone" over its airspace has it prepares to attack Israel.

