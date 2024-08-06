International

Middle-East Tension: Beirut In Distress As Israeli Warplanes Breach Sound Barrier Thrice, Say Reports

On Tuesday, the threatening air drill was reportedly executed by Israel right ahead of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's address at around 5 p.m. to mark one week since the killing of the Lebanese armed group's top military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israeli warplanes broke Beirut sound barrier
Israeli warplanes broke Beirut sound barrier Photo: X/@MarioNawfal
As a latest development in connection with the simmering tension in the Middle-East, Israeli warplanes on Tuesday breached the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes. Several reports mentioned loud sonic booms leading to huge panic amongst people across as they rushed to take cover. This incident reportedly took place ahead of a speech by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah supremo.

As per reports, the witnesses were able to see the Israeli warplanes with the naked eyes as they flew low over the Lebanese capital while the sonic booms were the loudest heard in Beirut in years.

Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr who was allegedly behind the recent rocket attack targeting the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that killed 12 young people. IDF's claim came after carrying out a rare strike on Beirut on Tuesday which killed a woman and two children.

Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr | - X, AP
Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack

BY Outlook Web Desk

The attack on Hezbollah commander reportedly came just hours before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation blamed on Israel. The twin assassinations have further exacerbated the already messed up middle-eastern political landscape.

