International

Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This

Azure Support took to microblogging site X on Wednesday morning and said, "We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Microsoft global outage
Tuesday's outage came less two weeks after the tech giant was struck by a global outage | Photo: File image
info_icon

Tuesday's global outage of Microsoft Azure which impacted a range of different services was triggered by a distributed denial of service cyberattack, the tech giant said.

Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing platform used by companies and organisations worldwide, had confirmed the attack in a status update. It said that an error in the defence response of the platform might have further "amplified the impact" rather than initially resolving it.

Because of this, systems were temporarily down for select users of Azure, Microsoft 365 and Purview.

Microsoft global outage - Getty Images
Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users

BY Outlook Web Desk

The company noted that connectivity issues for a "subset" of Microsoft services began around 7:45 am EST (5:15 pm IST) and lasted for nearly eight hours.

Azure Support took to microblogging site X on Wednesday morning and said, "We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The outage reports on Tuesday were somewhat scattered with some companies and services witnessing some hundreds or a few thousand user complaints on Down Detector, an outage detecting platform.

However, Minecraft video game players, Dutch football club FC Twente, the UK government's HM Courts and Tribunals Service and others also reported some issues. Many of them found a way around the issue or said that the services resumed in a few of hours.

A Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson told The Associated Press that the company's customers are encountered some troubles with accessing the mobile order and pay feature in the app due to a "third party system outage" on Tuesday.

According to Azure's status report, the company is likely to publish a preliminary post-incident report within 72 hours.

Notably, Tuesday's outage of Microsoft Azure came less than two weeks after the tech giant was struck by a global outage, disrupting users' work for hours. Xbox was down and users were left to stare at blue screens on their desktops, also known as 'Blue Screen of Death'.

Computers powered by the Windows were disrupted worldwide by a faulty software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Notably, Microsoft has been under the microscope for its cybersecurity practices. A federal cybersecurity review board in April this year had issued a report alleging a "cascade of errors" by Redmond, a Washington-based tech giant which let state-backed Chinese cyber operators break into email accounts of senior US officials.

The report spoke of shoddy cybersecurity practices, a negligent corporate culture and a lack of sincerity about the company's knowledge of the targeted breach, affecting several US agencies that deal with China.

The report concluded that “Microsoft's security culture was inadequate and requires an overhaul” given the company's ubiquity and critical role in the global technology ecosystem.

Notably, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asserted cybersecurity to be a top priority for the company during an earnings call on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  2. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
Football News
  1. Brentford's Igor Thiago Ruled Out Until Late 2024 Due To Meniscus Injury
  2. 'Biggest Loss Of Face In The History Of Football,' Says Jurgen Klopp On England Rumours
  3. Team K-League 3-4 Tottenham: Son Heung-Min Stars In South Korea As Spurs Hold Onto Win
  4. Jake O'Brien Signing Not Linked To Jarrad Branthwaite Future, Says Everton Manager Sean Dyche
  5. Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  2. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
  3. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Came To India For Yoga, Visited Mumbai In June, Reveals Probe
  4. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  5. Delhi L-G Forms Panel To Address Issues Over Regulation Of Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
  5. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Defeats For Manika Batra, Tarundeep Rai; Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen Win