Rise Of Drug Cartels, Political Assassinations - Mexico Sees Bloodbath Ahead of June 2 Polls

As Mexico gears up for its polls on Sunday, the country is witnessing a bloodbath due to the increase in the number of political assassinations. In the most recent case, Jorge Huerta Cabrera, a candidate running for local office in the Central Puebla state was murdered on Friday at a political rally. With Cabrera's murder, the number of political assassinations has increased to 37.
For the 2021 general elections in Mexico, the number of political assassinations stood at 36. With Friday's murder, the death toll has crossed the 2021 number by one, also making it one of the bloodiest polls the Latin American country has seen
In Mexico, the country's drug cartels have been behind some of the targeted assassinations, especially when it comes to local candidates who threaten their control over a particular region. Ahead of the 2024 polls as well, gangs have opened fire across various political rallies.
With the rise in the drug cartels and their gangs, several incidents of gunfire, ballot burning, preventing the setting up of polling stations and putting up banners seeking to influence voters - have been reported across the country.
As reported by AP, security analysts have stated that it is likely some gang members would try to force voters to cast ballots for candidates the gangs and cartels would favour.
"hey have loyal voters who they have won over through the distribution of food packages, cash, medicine and infrastructure projects. They will use them to support narco-candidates," David Saucedo told AP.
For the 2024 elections, violent crime has emerged as one of the top issues this year as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's term comes to an end. Apart from an increase in the political assassination, 828 non-lethal attacks on candidates have also been reported this week.
Mexico To See First Female President? Polls Begin on June 2
Mexicans will be heading to the polls on June 2 for the elections which will determine the presidency of the country, nine governorships and about 19,000 mayorships and other local posts.
For the post of President, Mexico is likely to elect its first female president. The top candidates are Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez. The winner of the elections will serve as the President of Mexico for the next six years.