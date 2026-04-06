Majid Khademi, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Chief, Killed in US-Israeli Strikes

Summary of this article
Major General Majid Khademi, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Monday.
Khademi had taken over as intelligence chief in June 2025 after his predecessor Mohammad Kazemi was killed in previous Israeli airstrikes.
Iran has condemned the strike as a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy," while Israel has claimed responsibility.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that its intelligence chief, Major General Majid Khademi, was killed in US-Israeli strikes at dawn.
The IRGC described the incident as a "criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy" and confirmed Khademi's death in a statement carried by Iranian state media. Details on the exact location of the strike were not provided. Israel has claimed responsibility for targeting and eliminating Khademi, along with another senior IRGC officer.
Khademi, who served as head of the IRGC's Intelligence Organization, had assumed the role in June 2025 following the killing of his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, in earlier Israeli strikes during the Twelve-Day War. Prior to that, he headed the IRGC's Intelligence Protection Organization, which focuses on internal surveillance and counter-intelligence.
The IRGC's intelligence wing wields significant power within Iran and reports directly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khademi's death marks the latest high-profile elimination of a senior Iranian security figure amid ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iranian targets.
This development comes as tensions escalate in the region, with the US reportedly issuing deadlines to Iran regarding nuclear negotiations and broader conflict dynamics.