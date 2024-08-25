International

American Rapper Macklemore Cancels Dubai Concert Amid Alleged UAE Role In Sudan War

Taking to social media, the "Thrift Shop" rapper confirmed he would be cancelling his October show.

Macklemore Cancels Dubai Concert Amid Alleged UAE Role In Sudan War | Photo: AP
American rapper Macklemore has cancelled his upcoming Dubai concert due to allegations of UAE-funding in the Sudan war. Taking to social media, the "Thrift Shop" rapper confirmed he would be cancelling his October show.

"After careful though, numerous conversations with trusted organsisers and friends and my own reading/research, I have decided to cancel my upcoming show in Dubai this October." the rapper stated in an official statement on Instagram.

"Over the last several months I've had a number of people reach out to me, sharing resources and asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis in the region," stated Macklemore on Instagram.

"Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there," the 41-year-old rapper added, referring to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battling the Sundanese army.

Since April 2023, war has raged in the African nation of Sudan between the Sudanese army and the RSF. The Sudanese army, led by the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has alleged for months that the United Arab Emirates has been funding the RSF.

RSF, led by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, earlier shared power with the army after staging a coup, however, the competition between the two flared into warfare in April 2023.

Since then, efforts have been underway for a ceasefire through talks in Switzerland. However, these efforts have not eased the fighting or the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

In June 2024, Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed also alleged UAE's role and stated that Abu Dhabi's financial and military support for the RSF the "main reason behind this protracted war".

"If I take the money, while knowing it doesn't sit right with my spirit, how am I any different than the politicians I've been actively protesting against?" Macklemore added, urging other artists scheduled to play in Dubai to reconsider.

The UAE has continued to deny allegations of supporting and funding the RSF and dismissed the allegations as "disinformation". Abu Dhabi has further added that the country exclusively stands for de-escalation.

