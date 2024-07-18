International

Kenya Bans Protests In Capital Over Security Concerns, Lack Of Leadership

The ban was announced hours before a planned protest later Thursday, in which demonstrators were expected to march to the president's office calling for his resignation over poor governance.

Kenya protest
Protest in Kenya Photo: AP
info_icon

Police in Kenya on Thursday have banned protests in the capital indefinitely citing a lack of leadership that would ensure peaceful protests.

The ban was announced hours before a planned protest later Thursday, in which demonstrators were expected to march to the president's office calling for his resignation over poor governance.

Acting police inspector general, Douglas Kanja, in a statement said the lack of leadership had “made it difficult to enforce safety protocols.”

Recent protests have left businesses counting losses after the lootings and burnings.

Protesters were yet to be spotted Thursday but major roads leading to the president's office remained barricaded by the police.

Kenya has seen a month of protests that started with calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing higher taxes amidst a cost-of-living crisis and ballooning public debt.

At least 50 people have died since the protests began on June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

President William Ruto said he would not sign the finance bill that was passed by parliament on June 25 — the day protesters stormed and burnt part of the building, prompting legislators to flee. The president last week dismissed almost his entire Cabinet and the attorney general, as demanded by protesters who accused ministers of incompetence, corruption and display of opulence.

Some businesses in Nairobi remained closed on a rainy morning in anticipation of planned protests Thursday. Police remained heavily deployed around the central business district patrolling the streets.

Police have been accused of brutality against protestors. On Friday, Japhet Koome, the former inspector general of police, resigned after calls from demonstrators for him to take responsibility for the shooting of protesters.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority on Wednesday said it had forwarded four out of 10 cases of police brutality to the director of public prosecutions with recommendations.

The watchdog had recorded witness statements and directed that various police officers appear before it to give their testimony.

Kenyan police officers have in the past been accused of brutality and a contingent of 400 officers is currently in the Caribbean nation of Haiti leading a UN-backed police mission to combat gang violence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Approach Bazball Style Of Play
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: NAM Hand Double Blow As OMA Lose Both Openers
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued
  2. Bengaluru: Mall Ordered Shut For 7 Days For Denying Entry To Farmer In 'Dhoti'
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. 'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy
  5. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  5. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
US News
  1. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  2. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  3. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  4. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
World News
  1. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  2. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  3. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  4. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Rafael Nadal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op