Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation that advocates for survivors of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Nobel Committee honoured the group for its persistent efforts to promote a nuclear-free world and for sharing powerful testimonies about the devastating impact of nuclear warfare.
Nihon Hidankyo, established in 1956, is the largest organisation representing atomic bomb survivors in Japan. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about the severe humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons. The Hibakusha, or survivors, share their harrowing experiences from August 1945, helping to foster a global understanding of the catastrophic effects of nuclear arms and establishing a powerful norm that condemns their use.
The Nobel Committee commended Nihon Hidankyo for its unwavering commitment to building and sustaining international opposition to nuclear weapons. Their heartfelt testimonies offer crucial insights into the profound suffering caused by nuclear attacks. "The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable," the Committee remarked in their announcement.
Nearly eight decades after the bombings, the threat of nuclear weapons continues to loom large. This award serves as a reminder of the urgent need for peace in a world where tensions are rising. The Committee highlighted that nuclear arsenals are being updated, and the standards against their use are facing new challenges.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year due to Russia’s invasion, has resulted in significant casualties. In Gaza, violence that erupted in October 2023 has already led to the deaths of over 42,000 people, further escalating the crisis in the region. Sudan is also enduring a protracted war that has displaced millions over the past 17 months.
“At this moment in human history, we must remember that nuclear weapons are the most destructive arms ever created,” the Committee added.
As the world approaches the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which resulted in an estimated 120,000 immediate deaths and countless more from subsequent injuries and radiation, the voices of the Hibakusha remain vital. Their personal accounts, public campaigns, and annual delegations to the United Nations have played an essential role in advocating for nuclear disarmament.
The Nobel Committee stated that this award honours all survivors who have chosen to transform their painful experiences into a pursuit of hope and peace.