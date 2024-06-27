Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells

Japanese scientists have found a way to attach living skin to robot faces, for more realistic facial expressions. The team at Tokyo University achieved this breakthrough by copying tissue structures found in human skin. The researchers say this it paves the way to the develop humanoid robots with self-healing skin.
"By mimicking human skin-ligament structures and by using specially made V-shaped perforations in solid materials, we found a way to bind skin to complex structures," lead researcher Prof Shoji Takeuchi told the BBC.
"The natural flexibility of the skin and the strong method of adhesion mean the skin can move with the mechanical components of the robot, without tearing or peeling away."
Watch the video here:
The skin's natural flexibility and strong adhesion enable it to move with the robot's mechanical components without tearing or peeling away. In previous attempts, the team used mini-hooks as anchors, but these caused the experimental skin to rip when the robot moved.
To recreate the stretchy ligaments in human skin, the team drilled small holes into the robot's face and used a collagen gel to secure the lab-engineered skin on top.
The artificial skin, created in a laboratory using living cells, has the ability to self-repair, similar to human skin, thereby making the robots more durable and suitable for long-term use.