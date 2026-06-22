Jaishankar Meets Mongolian FM To Review Strategic Partnership Progress

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The two leaders also discussed opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing.

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Jaishankar Meets Mongolian FM To Review Strategic Partnership Progress Photo: X: @DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh on Monday and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in development projects, capacity building, security and multilateral fora.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Ulaanbaatar on the first leg of a two-nation visit that will also take him to South Korea, said he was delighted to meet Batmunkh.

"Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora," he said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. "As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, Mongolia's State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav extended a warm welcome to the external affairs minister upon his arrival.

Earlier, Mongolia's State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav extended a warm welcome to the external affairs minister upon his arrival.

"Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership," Jaishankar said.

From Mongolia, Jaishankar will travel to the Republic of Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his two-day visit.

In Seoul, Jaishankar will hold discussions with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Thursday.

The Jeju Forum is a platform to discuss timely global issues, with leaders and experts from various fields participating.

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The minister's visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with its Asian partners amid broader efforts to enhance regional cooperation and stability.

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