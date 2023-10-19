Israel-Palestine War: Egypt To Send Limited Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Border Still Closed For Shelter

Amid the devastating war situation in Gaza Strip, Israel said yes to Egypt's limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This development came one day after a massive blast at Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital led to the death of hundreds.The announcement to allow water, food and other supplies happened as fury over the blast at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East.

Egypt's stance on Israel-Gaza Conflict

As per media reports, a White House spokesman confirmed about the entry of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in the coming days following a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden.

It has been reported that Egypt has been trying to channel humanitarian relief to the conflict-hit Gaza through the Rafah crossing.But, the constant bombardment by the Israeli military has led to piling up of the supplies on the Egyptian side.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the road needed some repairs first, and that he hoped more trucks would follow. The Egyptian presidency said it was agreed that aid should be provided in a "sustainable manner".

However Sisi said on Wednesday that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the Egyptian peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

About the Gaza Hospital Blast

A devastating explosion that rocked the Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital yesterday killed hundreds of Palestinians while several others sustained serious injuries, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.At least 500 people were killed, the ministry said. While Hamas held Israeli military accountable for the airstrike the Israeli military accused the Palestine Islamic Jihad, a Sunni Islamist militant group, for misfiring the rockets.

There were conflicting claims of who was behind the explosion on Tuesday night, but protests flared quickly in the region as many Arab leaders said Israel was responsible.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence.

Israel shut off all supplies toa Gaza soon after Hamas militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel on October 7. As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to one meal a day and have been left to drink dirty water.