Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza

Israel marked a year of the October 7 Hamas attack on Monday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region with Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip expanding to Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah militant group.

Mideast War Anniversary: Photo exhibition Gaza my love in Cairo | Photo: AP/Amr Nabil

A woman views photos of Palestinian victims who were killed during the Israel war against Hamas, at a photo exhibition, (Gaza Habibti), Gaza my love, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, in Cairo, Egypt.

Mideast War Anniversary: A demonstration in Lyon, central France
Mideast War Anniversary: A demonstration in Lyon, central France | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
People attend a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Lyon, central France.

Mideast War Anniversary: Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the flag of Israel
Mideast War Anniversary: Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the flag of Israel | Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the flag of Israel in Berlin, Germany to mark the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Mideast War Anniversary: Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen
Mideast War Anniversary: Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
Thousands of Houthi supporters raise Hezbollah flags and posters of late leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen.

Mideast War Anniversary: Pro Israel gathering in Argentina
Mideast War Anniversary: Pro Israel gathering in Argentina | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
People gather to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel at the Hacoaj Jewish community and sports center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mideast War Anniversary: Candle light vigil in Mexico City
Mideast War Anniversary: Candle light vigil in Mexico City | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
People hold candles during a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the start of the Israel-Hamas war, in Mexico City.

Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Israel demonstration in Brasilia
Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Israel demonstration in Brasilia | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres
People pray during a pro-Israel demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Mideast War Anniversary: Victor Gao pays tribute to victims of the Hamas attack in Beijing
Mideast War Anniversary: Victor Gao pays tribute to victims of the Hamas attack in Beijing | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Chinese commentator Victor Gao offers flower at a one-year memorial for victims of the Hamas attack on Israel at the Israel embassy in Beijing.

Mideast War Anniversary: People paying tribute at the Coral Temple Synagogue in Bucharest
Mideast War Anniversary: People paying tribute at the Coral Temple Synagogue in Bucharest | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
Rotem gets a hug from her husband Yoav after a commemoration marking one year since the Hamas attacks in Israel at the Coral Temple Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania.

Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin
Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin.

Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Bogota, Colombia
Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Bogota, Colombia | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A woman shouts slogans with a painting of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in front of the Lebanese Embassy during a pro-Palestinian rally in Bogota, Colombia.

Mideast War Anniversary: Shiite Muslims rally to show solidarity with people in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi
Mideast War Anniversary: Shiite Muslims rally to show solidarity with people in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi | Photo: AP/Fareed Khan
Pakistani Shiite Muslims take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with people in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Mideast War Anniversary: Protest rally in Kolkata against Israels military aggression on Lebanon and Gaza
Mideast War Anniversary: Protest rally in Kolkata against Israel's military aggression on Lebanon and Gaza | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Members and activists of leftist parties walk in a protest rally against Israel's military aggression on Lebanon and Gaza as they shout slogans against the U.S. and Britain for supporting Israel, in Kolkata.

Mideast War Anniversary: A candlelight vigil at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles
Mideast War Anniversary: A candlelight vigil at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
People gather for a candlelight vigil at the UCLA campus on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel in Los Angeles.

Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul
Mideast War Anniversary: Pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
People chant slogans during a pro-Palestinian rally near the Israel Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

