Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza

A woman views photos of Palestinian victims who were killed during the Israel war against Hamas, at a photo exhibition, (Gaza Habibti), Gaza my love, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, in Cairo, Egypt.
People attend a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Lyon, central France.
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the flag of Israel in Berlin, Germany to mark the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.
Thousands of Houthi supporters raise Hezbollah flags and posters of late leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen.
People gather to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel at the Hacoaj Jewish community and sports center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
People hold candles during a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the start of the Israel-Hamas war, in Mexico City.
People pray during a pro-Israel demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Chinese commentator Victor Gao offers flower at a one-year memorial for victims of the Hamas attack on Israel at the Israel embassy in Beijing.
Rotem gets a hug from her husband Yoav after a commemoration marking one year since the Hamas attacks in Israel at the Coral Temple Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania.
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin.
A woman shouts slogans with a painting of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in front of the Lebanese Embassy during a pro-Palestinian rally in Bogota, Colombia.
Pakistani Shiite Muslims take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with people in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Members and activists of leftist parties walk in a protest rally against Israel's military aggression on Lebanon and Gaza as they shout slogans against the U.S. and Britain for supporting Israel, in Kolkata.
People gather for a candlelight vigil at the UCLA campus on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel in Los Angeles.
People chant slogans during a pro-Palestinian rally near the Israel Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.