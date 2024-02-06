Iran Introduces 15 days Visa-Free Policy For Indian Tourists

Iran has introduced a visa-waiver policy for Indian tourists arriving by air, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days without a visa.
The Iranian embassy stated that Indian citizens can begin visa-free entry from February 4. They have also mentioned four conditions that will be applicable for this process.
Iran gave the green light to a new visa exemption plan for India and 32 additional nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia in December.
According to the Iranian announcement, people with regular passports can enter the country without a visa every six months, staying for a maximum of 15 days.
The statement said, "It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended."
"The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes," it added.
Indians who wish to extend their stay, make multiple entries within six months, or obtain other types of visas must get the required visas from Iranian missions in India, the notification said.
"The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border," it added.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Iran during which he held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on a range of bilateral and regional issues.