International

Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday it has verified 38 people were executed in July, bringing the total number of executions to at least 345 this year — mostly for drug offenses or murder — including 15 women.

Iran Killing UN Rights
Representational Image Photo: AP
info_icon

The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying “an alarmingly high number" of executions in such a short period of time.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday it has verified 38 people were executed in July, bringing the total number of executions to at least 345 this year — mostly for drug offenses or murder — including 15 women.

“Imposing the death penalty for offenses not involving intentional killing is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards,” rights office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a U.N. briefing Friday.

“U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is extremely concerned about reports that, in the space of two days this week, Iranian authorities reportedly executed at least 29 people across the country,” she said. “This represents an alarmingly high number of executions in such a short period of time.”

Throssell said minorities including Kurds, Arabs and Baloch were disproportionately affected by the executions. Some prisoners were executed without their families or lawyers being told.

The United Nations has had longstanding concerns about executions in Iran, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a report in November decrying the “alarming rate” of them in the Islamic Republic. (AP)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  2. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
  4. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  5. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign