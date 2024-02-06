Indian Origin Man Fined For Molesting Production Crew Member In Singapore: Report

During the court hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo said that Sivabalan had up to 15 cups of whisky and became intoxicated on the day of the crime.

After the show ended at 12.20 am, the victim and a male friend waited for a lift in basement 1 of the campus. “The lift doors opened and the accused walked out of the lift. When he saw the victim, he walked towards her, grabbed her by the jaw and kissed her once on her right cheek… as the victim tried to pull away,” said the law officer.

The victim told Sivabalan that she did not like being treated in such a manner. Her friend then stood between them and told Sivabalan to leave. The victim and her friend walked away before they called for the next lift.

The two also noticed that Sivabalan, who left the vicinity soon after, reeked of alcohol. They went to a room for production crew members, where the victim cried and hyperventilated because she felt stressed by the incident, said DPP Teo.

The victim alerted the police later that day. For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.