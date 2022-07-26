Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Indian High Commissioner Baglay Discusses Bilateral Ties With Newly Appointed Sri Lankan FM Ali Sabry

The country is currently holding talks with the IMF and other foreign countries on financial aid to tide over the current economic crisis.

undefined
Sri Lanka’s new Finance Minister Ali Sabry Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:25 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Tuesday called on Sri Lanka's new Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and discussed ways to deepen the multi-faceted bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Sabry on Monday assumed duties as the Minister of Foreign Affairs amidst the worst crisis in the history of Sri Lanka in seven decades leading to a shortage of essential items such as fuel, food and medicines.

Conveying greetings and wishes to Sabry for taking charge as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baglay and Sabry touched on "ways and means to deepen the bilateral partnership" in diverse range of areas pertaining to the multi-faceted bilateral relationship, particularly in trade, investment, and people to people ties, the Indian High Commission tweeted.

Related stories

Sri Lanka To Restrict Fuel Imports For One Year Amid Worst Economic Crisis: Minister

Sri Lanka Receives More Humanitarian Supplies From Tamil Nadu

Sabry in a statement while assuming charge as the minister said he looked forward to delivering on the mandate of the ministry to steer forward Sri Lanka's foreign relations, taking the domestic compulsions too into consideration.

Sabry was appointed the Finance Minister of the debt-ridden country after the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Basil Rajapaksa due to a mass protest against the Rajapaksa family, who is widely blamed for the current crisis, holding the positions of power in the bankrupt country.

He led the Sri Lankan delegation for the recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington DC to overcome the crisis facing the country.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

The country is currently holding talks with the IMF and other foreign countries on financial aid to tide over the current economic crisis.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Indian High Commissioner Sri Lankan FM Ali Sabry Sri Lankan Government Worst Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Emergency In Sri Lanka Economic Crisis International Monetary Fund (IMF) India Sri Lanka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19